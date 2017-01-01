





The Google Play Store is the official destination for discovering and downloading Android apps. Developers and support teams typically manage customer reviews directly from the Google Play Console — making it an additional customer touchpoint requiring your team’s attention.



Front integrates with Google Play Store to bring your app reviews directly into Front. Get all the information you need for a helpful response: the star rating, review message, and additional context on the user like device type or app version. Your replies will be automatically posted in the Google Play Store, so you can engage with your app reviewers right from Front.